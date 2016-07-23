All good teachers know that many students respond better when they can fully immerse themselves in a topic -- but they also know that all too often, students regard a movie shown in class as "free time" or even "nap time."



To keep students on their toes and hold them accountable when watching The Help, use this comprehensive movie guide. Students are guided through the action on screen by filling out worksheets as they go -- or can be tested afterwards using the same questions. Teachers have their choice of presenting students with multiple choice questions or with more challenging free-answer versions of the questions, and to make life even better, the free-answer questions are presented on both consumable worksheets and ones designed to be re-used over and over.





Convenience Features of these The Help Movie Worksheets

For ease of use, the movie is divided into four segments -- each one has a separate worksheet. This lets teachers hold kids accountable just for the sections of the movie they were present to see.



The movie guide also contains a solid selection of discussion questions that can be used after the whole movie has been viewed. These are appropriate not just for class debates, but also for formal essays and other types of presentations.





Historical Elements featured in The Help Movie Guide

The Help is work of fiction, but the action is set in the Deep South during the Civil Rights Movement -- even touching upon the assassination of Medgar Evers. The movie makes history come alive immersing students in the world of race relations that prevailed in the South and asking important questions about both history and society.



The Help can provide an excellent introduction to a unit on the Civil Rights Era, helping students to feel connected to -- and invested in -- the events of this key period in American history.



Where to find the film that goes with these The Help Movie Worksheets

The Help is available on DVD and also on various streaming services such as Netflix. This movie guide will transform it from "just a film" into a true learning experience.



Thanks for reading this far -- I hope you download the preview and enjoy using the materials!





Elise Parker







