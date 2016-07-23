________________________________

Make history and economics exciting with this set of Iron Lady worksheets / tests! This is a complete movie guide, including essay / discussion / debate prompts as well as a primary source study sheet filled with some of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's most famous and significant quotations!



This movie viewing guide for The Iron Lady can help you more effectively address a wide range of economics and history topics related to the Cold War and this Reagan/Thatcher shift to conservative economic theory.





ABOUT THE MOVIE, THE IRON LADY

The Iron Lady, starring Meryl Streep, examines Thatcher as a woman and politician, tracing her rise to power from the time she worked as a clerk in her father's small grocery store to her final years when she was beset with health problems including Alzheimer's disease. Along the way, students get an insider's view of late 20th-century Britain as it changes from a heavily socialist system to one that is much more capitalistic.





---Teaching Economics?---

This movie is *perfect* for students in high school economic classes as it really is an "up close and personal" look at the contrast between Keynsian and Austrian-school policies -- delivered in a way that is highly engaging. The economics concepts are actually embedded throughout -- students will not feel lectured at. Instead, they will see the real human suffering that resulted when workers dependent on state industries are suddenly released into a new system that expects them to fend for themselves a great deal more.





---Teaching World or European History?---

But the movie isn't *only* about economic policy. The last 25 years of the 20th century are covered in detail. Students will see Thatcher rail against the Soviet Union and celebrate with her when the Cold War finally comes to an end. This whole period of history comes alive in The Iron Lady, making it a great choice for teachers doing modern history sequences.





----About the Movie Guide----



The Iron Lady Movie Guide contains movie viewing worksheets, debate and essay topics, and a quotation analysis activity!





