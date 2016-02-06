Everything you need for a novel study on The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies! There are many ways that you can use these resources. You can copy as an entire packet or you can copy pages individually! This can be for a small book club, or for the whole class!



Inside you will find:

About the Author Research Activity

Before Reading Question Response

Story Summary: Characters/Plot/Setting: Graphic Organizer

Comparing Two Characters: Graphic Organizer

Comparing Two Characters: Evan and Jessie Venn Diagram

Character Change Throughout the Story Graphic Organizer and Response Activity: Evan

Character Change Throughout the Story Graphic Organizer and Response Activity: Jessie

Character Action/Motivation: Graphic Organizer

Character Traits Graphic Organizer for all Main Characters in The Lemonade War

Setting: Time and Place: Graphic Organizer

Setting: Describing and Drawing Evan and Jessie's Neighborhood

Plot: Problem/Solution: Graphic Organizer

Plot: Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer

Plot: Internal Conflict and External Conflict Graphic Organizers

New Words/Meaning Graphic Organizer

Questions I Had in The Lemonade War: Before/During/After Reading Graphic Organizer

Predictions I Made Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Text Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Self Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-World Connection Graphic Organizer

Text-to-Self Connection with Specific Characters Graphic Organizer

Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer

My Important Thoughts While Reading Graphic Organizer

Sensory Images in The Lemonade War: Graphic Organizer

Describing the Setting: Graphic Organizer

Inferring Character Feelings Graphic Organizer

My Inference Picture

Cause and Effect Graphic Organizer

Inferring Graphic Organizer

Eight Deep Question Response Activities

Three Quote from Book Response Activities

Book Commercial Activity

Letter to the Author Activity

Lesson/Theme of The Lemonade War Response Activity

Author's Purpose Response Activity

Social Change Response Activity



Enjoy!

