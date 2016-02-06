Everything you need for a novel study on The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies! There are many ways that you can use these resources. You can copy as an entire packet or you can copy pages individually! This can be for a small book club, or for the whole class!

Inside you will find:
About the Author Research Activity
Before Reading Question Response
Story Summary: Characters/Plot/Setting: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Graphic Organizer
Comparing Two Characters: Evan and Jessie Venn Diagram
Character Change Throughout the Story Graphic Organizer and Response Activity: Evan
Character Change Throughout the Story Graphic Organizer and Response Activity: Jessie
Character Action/Motivation: Graphic Organizer
Character Traits Graphic Organizer for all Main Characters in The Lemonade War
Setting: Time and Place: Graphic Organizer
Setting: Describing and Drawing Evan and Jessie's Neighborhood
Plot: Problem/Solution: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Determining Importance of Events: Graphic Organizer
Plot: Internal Conflict and External Conflict Graphic Organizers
New Words/Meaning Graphic Organizer
Questions I Had in The Lemonade War: Before/During/After Reading Graphic Organizer
Predictions I Made Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Text Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-World Connection Graphic Organizer
Text-to-Self Connection with Specific Characters Graphic Organizer
Character/Character Traits Graphic Organizer
My Important Thoughts While Reading Graphic Organizer
Sensory Images in The Lemonade War: Graphic Organizer
Describing the Setting: Graphic Organizer
Inferring Character Feelings Graphic Organizer
My Inference Picture
Cause and Effect Graphic Organizer
Inferring Graphic Organizer
Eight Deep Question Response Activities
Three Quote from Book Response Activities
Book Commercial Activity
Letter to the Author Activity
Lesson/Theme of The Lemonade War Response Activity
Author's Purpose Response Activity
Social Change Response Activity

Enjoy!

