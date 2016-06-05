

The novel, written by Rick Riordan, is about a twelve year old boy, named Percy Jackson who is diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia. He has been expelled from every school he has ever attended. Until one day...he discovers a world much bigger than he has ever imagined.

After reading this exciting novel, have the students recap the settings, characters, plot and themes.

They will write the importance about one of the many symbols found in the novel, and write sentences using some of the vocabulary words.

The students will also have the opportunity to write a book teaser, as well as to draw a ball point pen turn into a sword (Riptide).

Two acrostic templates are included. "Percy Jackson" as well as "Lightning Thief". They can be used as a character study or to recap the novel.



