The Lightning Thief is a comprehensive 73 page novel study guide. The guide is presented chapter-by-chapter and includes the following distinct sections: Before You Read, Vocabulary, Comprehension Questions (including many higher-level thinking questions); Language Activities and Extension Activities. The novel study includes everything needed to accompany a study of this fascinating novel including the following concepts / activities: setting, literary devices, research assignments, cloze activities, creative writing assignments, character studies, parts of speech, analogies, synonyms and antonyms, crossword and word search puzzles, studies in conflict, constructing a storyboard and time line. It also contains a complete Answer Key.



Numerous links to the Common Core Standards.



The writer of this novel study has had more than 50 curriculum units published and available at such outlets as Chapters and Staples.