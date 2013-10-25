Rights throughout history, Part 11

This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at how the Magna Carta changed the power arrangement in England and contained basic ideas important to American constitutional government.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 60SecondCivics-Episode1305.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 25, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

mp3, 832 KB

60SecondCivics-Episode1305

Other

new.civiced.org/resources/multimedia/60-second-civics

Report a problem

Categories & Grades