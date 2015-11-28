A short video/audio guide covering the basics of the National Grid: collisions of free electrons in metal wires heats the wire; energy is lost in transmission; power = voltage x current; step-up and step-down transformers; turns ratio calculations.
Designed for GCSE revision, this high res animation is comprehensive in its coverage, and can also be used on a large screen as your main teaching resource for the topic.
