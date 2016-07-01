This is a thorough set of class discussion and homework questions for The Not So Jolly Roger by Jon Scieszka. The class questions can be used for the whole class or for reading groups. They are separated by chapter and can be placed on the board or given to the reading groups.

Students will

*Analyze characters
*Identify major plot elements
*Explain cause and effect relationships
*Draw inferences
*Determine central ideas and details
*Determine theme
*Describe plot
*Identify conflict and resolution
*Make text to self connections

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • The-Not-So-Jolly-Roger-tpt.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pptx, 2 MB

The-Not-So-Jolly-Roger-tpt

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades