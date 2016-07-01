This is a thorough set of class discussion and homework questions for The Not So Jolly Roger by Jon Scieszka. The class questions can be used for the whole class or for reading groups. They are separated by chapter and can be placed on the board or given to the reading groups.
Students will
*Analyze characters
*Identify major plot elements
*Explain cause and effect relationships
*Draw inferences
*Determine central ideas and details
*Determine theme
*Describe plot
*Identify conflict and resolution
*Make text to self connections
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Rebus Puzzles
- (1)
- $3.00
Differentiated Close Reading of Elephants Article
- (1)
- $3.00
Dream On, Amber Digital Discussion Questions and Answers
- (1)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
Othello A Level
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82
A Doll's House
- 9 Resources
- $49.30