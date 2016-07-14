Students will study the Prisoner's dilemma and how it relates to economics, psychology and the modern day world. Students will watch exciting videos (clips from the British game show golden balls), answer critical thinking questions and play an exciting interactive game that will sure to get everyone in the class involved! This activity is for students age 14 to college.
DefinitionThe prisoner's dilemma is a standard example of a game analyzed in game theory that shows why two completely "rational" individuals might not cooperate, even if it appears that it is in their best interests to do so. It was originally framed by Merrill Flood and Melvin Dresher working at RAND in 1950.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner%27s_dilemma
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Selma 2014-Video Guide and Essay questions
- (1)
- $2.49
American Genius video guides-space race, computers, Edison
- (0)
- $2.00
The Prisoner's dilemma and Game Theory
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
- (0)
- $5.42
Labour Markets, 5 case studies and 5 sets of exam questions: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
Supply of Nurses in the Labour Market Lesson: A Level Economics
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Student Handbook And BTEC Plan
- (1)
- $14.09
Price Discrimination (imperfect markets/monopolies)
- (1)
- $7.04
Lesson Plan IGCSE Economics (Fiscal, monetary & supply-side policies ) Year 10 Week Term 6 7 a, 2
- (0)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Types of government intervention used to correct market failure (microeconomics)
- (0)
- $5.42
Very easy to use and teach Balance Sheets for BTEC, Tech Award & GCSE Business Studies
- (0)
- $2.82
Year 12 Microeconomics: The operation of markets and market failure end of topic tests
- (0)
- FREE