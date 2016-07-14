Students will study the Prisoner's dilemma and how it relates to economics, psychology and the modern day world. Students will watch exciting videos (clips from the British game show golden balls), answer critical thinking questions and play an exciting interactive game that will sure to get everyone in the class involved! This activity is for students age 14 to college.



DefinitionThe prisoner's dilemma is a standard example of a game analyzed in game theory that shows why two completely "rational" individuals might not cooperate, even if it appears that it is in their best interests to do so. It was originally framed by Merrill Flood and Melvin Dresher working at RAND in 1950.



