The Punic Wars & Roman Imperialism Informational text Analysis teaches students about all three Punic wars and General Hannibal’s trail of victories throughout Rome. Text continues with Rome’s imperialism and its effects on the future empire. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment.

Save some money & make it easy on yourself by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire Ancient Rome unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get Ancient Rome Unit Bundled.

Related:
• Ancient Rome Video Questions - Youtube Video Link included
• Ancient Rome PowerPoints
• Fall of Rome Mini-Book Project
• Bread and Circuses Infotext & Primary Source Analysis
• Romulus & Remus Myth, Roman Religion, Education & Social Classes
• Rome Crossword Puzzle Review
• Ancient Rome Unit Bundled

More to come. "Follow me" to be the first to know about new products and free stuff.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1-Cover.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • Imperialism-and-the-Punic-Wars.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 190 KB

1-Cover

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 193 KB

2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 164 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades