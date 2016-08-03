_______________________________________________________________

What Buyers Are Saying:

• This was a great Halloween activity for my social studies classes!

• Love the resource! Thanks

• Excellent Resource!

_______________________________________________________________





Make your October academics spooktacular this year by using these Real Story of Halloween worksheets -- teaching students this history behind many of our beloved and familiar Halloween traditions! This resource provides 50 multiple choice questions designed for use with the History Channel documentary, "The Real Story of Halloween." Students will enjoy the film while you'll have a way to track how much they are getting from it. Plus, with these worksheets, students will be motivated to stay on task!





ABOUT THIS FUN HALLOWEEN VIDEO



This documentary, appropriate for students in both middle school and high school, usually airs on the History Channel each October. It can often also be found on a variety of video streaming sites. The best way to find it online is to run a simple Google Search. The program lasts about 42 minutes, making it a great fit into a one-period class.





---MAKE CLASS FUN USING THESE REAL STORY OF HALLOWEEN WORKSHEETS---



"The Real Story of Halloween" is a fascinating look into the historical roots of our current-day American Halloween customs. The video asks, and then answers, a variety of interesting and fun questions such as:

• Why do we wear masks and costumes on Halloween?

• Why is it customary to hand out treats on that night?

• Where did the tradition of going door to door start?



Along the way, a number of historical eras, peoples, and events are discussed, including:

• The ancient Celts

• The ancient Romans

• Europeans during the early and late Middle Ages

• The "Gunpowder Plot" / Guy Fawkes Day in England

• Colonial America

• The Great Depression in America

• The Post-War Boom and 1960s America

• The Current Day



My personal opinion is that most history teachers would probably enjoy watching this video even if they had no plans to use it in class -- it's simply that fun of a ride. Using it with students, of course, is even better. As long as my world history classes are where they should be each October 31, I like to take a day out of the regular curriculum and use this video. They enjoy it a lot, particularly because it is both fast-paced and fascinating -- but they also learn a great deal about the various periods in history that contributed to our modern conception of how to celebrate Halloween.