The Scopes Monkey Trial:
Should a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?
worksheet and discussion guide

Background:
The Scopes trial of 1925 revolved around a Tennessee law that banned the teaching of Darwin’s theory of evolution. The deeper issue involved a clash between traditional religious beliefs and modern science.


Task:
Read information below about the prosecution and defense, answer the questions and then decide whether or not “a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?”


Questions:
1. How does Bryan’s view of science differ from that of Malone?

2. What does each man feel should happen when science clashes with religion?

