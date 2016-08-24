The Scopes Monkey Trial:
Should a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?
worksheet and discussion guide
Background:
The Scopes trial of 1925 revolved around a Tennessee law that banned the teaching of Darwin’s theory of evolution. The deeper issue involved a clash between traditional religious beliefs and modern science.
Task:
Read information below about the prosecution and defense, answer the questions and then decide whether or not “a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?”
Questions:
1. How does Bryan’s view of science differ from that of Malone?
2. What does each man feel should happen when science clashes with religion?
