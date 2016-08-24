The Scopes Monkey Trial:

Should a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?

worksheet and discussion guide



Background:

The Scopes trial of 1925 revolved around a Tennessee law that banned the teaching of Darwin’s theory of evolution. The deeper issue involved a clash between traditional religious beliefs and modern science.





Task:

Read information below about the prosecution and defense, answer the questions and then decide whether or not “a State Ban Teaching of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution?”





Questions:

1. How does Bryan’s view of science differ from that of Malone?



2. What does each man feel should happen when science clashes with religion?