Social distribution of crime.
Risk of crime.
Crime surveys/
Official crime statistics - problems
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 29, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
ket01
Explain the relationship between crime and morality
Learning about crime and morality,the moral element to criminal acts, how people view crime differently. Worksheet to help students discuss the bas...
- (0)
- $2.82
ket01
Criminological Theories
The resource discusses various criminological theories and the exercise will help students to think about whether or not they agree with each of th...
- (0)
- $2.82
ket01
Why do we need laws?
Why do we need laws? What would happen if we did not have laws in society? Laws for protection of society. Laws to control society.
- (0)
- $1.41
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Research Methods (10 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
This bundle contains complete resources for teaching the Research Methods unit for the new GCSE Sociology specifications. It includes 10 fully reso...
- 14 Resources
- 20% off$28.16$22.53
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Crime & Deviance (20 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ]
This bundle contains 20 lessons for the 'Crime & Deviance' section of the new GCSE Sociology specification. Whilst it is useful to any teacher of S...
- 20 Resources
- 20% off$56.33$45.07
BUNDLE SALE
godwin86
Sociology of the Family (20 Lessons) [ GCSE Sociology ] Families
This bundle contains 20 lessons for the 'Sociology of the Family' section of the new GCSE Sociology specification. Whilst it is useful to any teach...
- 20 Resources
- 20% off$56.33$45.07
New resources
godwin86
Sociological Research Methods - ICT Suite Presentation - Unit Overview (GCSE Sociology L10/10)
This is the final lesson in the series, it asks students to create and present on issues they select from an A4 worksheet. It also includes an inte...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Educational Achievement (3) - Ethnicity - Sociology of Education L9/20[ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology ]
Professionally designed for the new EDUQAS / WJEC Sociology GCSE specification (9-1) taught from September 2017. AQA equivalents are also available...
- (1)
- $7.03
godwin86
Power Relationships (II) - Social Stratification -L13/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192] Dynamics
Professionally designed for the new AQA Sociology GCSE specification (8192) taught from September 2017. It can be purchased as a part of a complete...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Cecil6
Over 500 slides: Social Inequalities - Gender, Class, Ethnicity and Age
Over 500 slides worth of social inequalities content (that's right, over 500 slides) in relation to gender, class, ethnicity and age. The presentat...
- (0)
- $14.09
Fquaicoe
Level 3 - Unit 28: Caring for Older People (P2)
Learning Objective (P2) To explore the factors that influence ageing
- (0)
- $4.51