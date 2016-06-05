The-Tale-of-Despereaux-Vocabulary-Matches-Plus



The Tale of Despereaux, the Newbery Medal-winning fairy tale by Kate DiCamillo, is a story about the adventures of a mouse named Despereaux Tilling. He sets out on his quest to rescue a beautiful human princess.

Use these vocabulary matches before, during or after reading the chapters in the novel.

3 match sets (40 vocabulary words in each) and their answers are included.

Also included are 2 pages of vocabulary words to assist the ESL/Special Ed. students to complete the matches.



Great for Literacy Centers and/or Literature Circles!



Total Pages 16

Answer Key-Included