The-Tale-of-Despereaux-Vocabulary-Matches-Plus

The Tale of Despereaux, the Newbery Medal-winning fairy tale by Kate DiCamillo, is a story about the adventures of a mouse named Despereaux Tilling. He sets out on his quest to rescue a beautiful human princess.
Use these vocabulary matches before, during or after reading the chapters in the novel.
3 match sets (40 vocabulary words in each) and their answers are included.
Also included are 2 pages of vocabulary words to assist the ESL/Special Ed. students to complete the matches.
Great for Literacy Centers and/or Literature Circles!
Total Pages 16
Answer Key-Included
