Discard the paper/pencil approach to assessment. This quiz will have students access their knowledge of important facts and information regarding the United States' Civil War in an interactive & engaging way.

This PowerPoint presentation is rich in primary sources and colorful imagery that will prompt students to examine context clues when answering the provided questions.

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide1.jpg
  • Slide2.jpg
  • Slide3.jpg
  • Slide4.jpg
  • Lesson.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 87 KB

Slide1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 188 KB

Slide2

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 196 KB

Slide3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades