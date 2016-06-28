Discard the paper/pencil approach to assessment. This quiz will have students access their knowledge of important facts and information regarding the United States' Civil War in an interactive & engaging way.
This PowerPoint presentation is rich in primary sources and colorful imagery that will prompt students to examine context clues when answering the provided questions.
Created: Jun 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
