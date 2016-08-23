The Universe PowerPoint:



This PowerPoint on the structure of the universe was designed to captivate and put students in awe of the vast distances of space.



There are 22 slides which include the following:



♦ 6 slides showing how a small (seemingly empty) part of space (seen from Earth)

actually contains multitudes of galaxies with multitudes of stars

♦ 16 slides showing the structure of the Universe: Earth --> Solar System --> Solar

Neighborhood --> Galaxy --> Local Galactic Group --> Superclusters --> Universe

♦ Fun Twist: Each slide shows how long it would take to travel to each one of these

places in the fastest spaceship ever built.