In this FREE 21-page booklet, find information on how I use the Writer's Notebook as an Interactive Notebook in my secondary English classes. This freebie includes explanations of how I have my students organize the notebook as well as the charts, handouts, graphic organizers, rubrics, etc. that my students use with the notebook throughout the school year.
Positive feedback is always appreciated for FREEBIES!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
BespokeEla
"The Pardoner's Tale" Discussion Questions
This question set was RECENTLY UPDATED in 2018! This discussion activity contains level one (plot), level two (interpretation), and level three (un...
- (0)
- $2.00
BespokeEla
Famous Love Letters: A Close Reading & Creative Lesson for Valentine's Day
Check out BespokeClassroom.com for more products and ideas for teaching secondary English Language Arts! Product Description This lesson by Bespoke...
- (0)
- $4.00
BespokeEla
Shakespearean Sonnet Explication Assignment, Sample, & Rubric
Product Description This lesson by Bespoke ELA contains an assignment for explicating a Shakespearean sonnet. It's tailored specifically for Shakes...
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
TES PICKS
archev
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
Resources to introduce dystopian/post-apocalyptic literature conventions to AS students, but also suitable for GCSE or KS3 students. Designed to le...
- (36)
- $7.04
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
newromantic
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2. Learning Objective: I can use key words to describe mythological ch...
- (0)
- $4.23