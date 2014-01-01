Free
Downloaded 84 times
Viewed 5132 times
Theo van Doesburg, his sourced artist quotes on his painting art, De Stijl, Dada and on making Concrete art.
His collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils on several art movements. But also for teachers in art education the artist quotes of Theo van Doesburg clarify a lot about the artistic development and life of this Dutch artist.
Van Doesburg was a famous Dutch painter-artist and became co-founder of the art movement and the art-magazine ‘De Stijl’ / The Style' with Piet Mondrian.
Later his art-concept became much more dynamic (see the picture aside) and he broke with Mondrian and De Stijl movement.
Van Doesburg started to cooperate with German Dada artists, like Kurt Schwitters and later Hans Arp. He wrote many art-manifestos, a.o. on Dada, on Elementarism, his own art style - on modern architecture and on the use of colors. Art theory was most important for the artist Theo van Doesburg.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
Free
Downloaded 84 times
Viewed 5132 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 1, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design
- Art and design / Analysing art
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Art history
- Art and design / Art movements
- Art and design / Artists and artefacts
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Color
- Design, engineering and technology / General design considerations
- World languages / Dutch / Culture
Other resources by this author
Collage in print art - City pictures & photos of streets, new buildings, constructions, structures..
- (6)
- FREE
Impressionism, in quotes of the famous Impressionist artists - for students, pupils & art teachers
- (3)
- FREE
Pop Art explained by Pop artists Andy Warhol & Roy Lichtenstein - for students pupils, art teachers
- (5)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
Winter Trees - Art Drawing - Line - 2017 update
- (6)
- $2.82
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
MARCOS ROMÁN Art Annotation / Planning sheet
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Santa Transformations GCSE
- (1)
- FREE
Abstract Art - Project Starter and Inspiration
- (2)
- FREE
DIY Christmas Ornaments | 10 Pack
- (1)
- $4.95
Updated resources
African Art Resources
- 3 Resources
- $5.63
African Art Resource Fact Sheet
- (0)
- $2.82
MARCOS ROMÁN Art Annotation / Planning sheet
- (0)
- $2.82