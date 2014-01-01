Theo van Doesburg, his sourced artist quotes on his painting art, De Stijl, Dada and on making Concrete art.

His collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils on several art movements. But also for teachers in art education the artist quotes of Theo van Doesburg clarify a lot about the artistic development and life of this Dutch artist.



Van Doesburg was a famous Dutch painter-artist and became co-founder of the art movement and the art-magazine ‘De Stijl’ / The Style' with Piet Mondrian.

Later his art-concept became much more dynamic (see the picture aside) and he broke with Mondrian and De Stijl movement.

Van Doesburg started to cooperate with German Dada artists, like Kurt Schwitters and later Hans Arp. He wrote many art-manifestos, a.o. on Dada, on Elementarism, his own art style - on modern architecture and on the use of colors. Art theory was most important for the artist Theo van Doesburg.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek