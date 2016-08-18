There’s a hole in the bottom of the sea is a popular children’s rhyme. This set includes lyrics, six sets of flashcards, three ESL activities, six math centers activities and two literacy centers activities for grade 1 & grade 2 students based on the rhyme There Is a Hole in the Bottom of the Sea. The students can practice their spelling words, numbers and basic math skills (addition & subtraction). Includes the following activities:
Lyrics
Colored Flashcards (with and without words)
Black & White Flashcards (with and without words)
ESL activities:
Complete the sentences
Read & Color (A, B & C)
Describe
Math activities:
What number comes after?
What number comes before?
Addition & Subtraction (6 pages)
Addition (I & II)
Subtraction (I & II)
How many?
Number Ordering: unscramble the pictures (4 pictures)
Literacy activities:
Put the words in ABC Order (4 pages)
Unscramble the Word (2 pages)
***American Spelling
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
