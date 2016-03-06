Time-Connectives-Game.-A3-size.-Make-up-sentences

RecommendedTES PICKS


Subjects
English Language Arts, Specialty, EFL - ESL , Oral Communication, Speech Therapy
Grade Levels
2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, Higher Education, Adult Education, Homeschooling, Staff
Resource Types
Fun Stuff, Printable, Games
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Time Connectives Game . A3 size board game .
When a player lands on a space s/he must make up a sentence to include the word/s in the space . eg "After lunch" could become "After lunch we played in the park"
The game board has pictures of everyday activities ,routines, actions,places , etc as visual aids so children with word finding difficulties or memory issues can think of sentences to make .
Suitable for ESL,EFL,SEN and speech and language therapy, language development.

