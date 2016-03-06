Time-Connectives-Game.-A3-size.-Make-up-sentences



Subjects

English Language Arts, Specialty, EFL - ESL , Oral Communication, Speech Therapy

Grade Levels

2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, Higher Education, Adult Education, Homeschooling, Staff

Resource Types

Fun Stuff, Printable, Games

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Time Connectives Game . A3 size board game .

When a player lands on a space s/he must make up a sentence to include the word/s in the space . eg "After lunch" could become "After lunch we played in the park"

The game board has pictures of everyday activities ,routines, actions,places , etc as visual aids so children with word finding difficulties or memory issues can think of sentences to make .

Suitable for ESL,EFL,SEN and speech and language therapy, language development.

