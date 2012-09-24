Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 147 times
Viewed 761 times
Toy Themed Pupil Drawer Labels (Small). For more Pupil Drawer Labels, please just follow the 'WEB&' link to Primary Treasure Chest. 8 labels per A4 sheet. Add your own text/font in the editable (Ed) version of this resource in Microsoft Word.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 147 times
Viewed 761 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 24, 2012
Updated: Mar 16, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
PrimaryTreasureChest
'The Three Little Pigs' Sequence Cards
Practice your students knowledge of The Three Little Pigs story with these cards from Primary Treasure Chest.
- (6)
- FREE
PrimaryTreasureChest
World War One Christmas truce Worksheet
World War 1 themed speech bubble worksheet, with a German and British soldier on the same sheet holding a white flag. This would be good to use to ...
- (5)
- FREE
TES PICKS
PrimaryTreasureChest
Poppy themed wide lined page border
Poppy themed narrow lined page border, great to use for Remembrance Day resources. For more Remembrance Day resources, please just follow the 'WEB&...
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
AliChishti
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2016 END OF TERM YEAR 2016
PLEASE SEE MY NEW CHRISTMAS END OF TERM QUIZ 2017 :- https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/christmas-quiz-2017-end-of-term-year-2017-11790248 End o...
- (33)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
anthellison
Christmas Quiz 2015 (1hr lesson)
An 8 round Christmas quiz Consists of : Round 1 – Adverts (Guess the 2015 Christmas Advert) Round 2 – Christmas Confectionary Round 3 – Christmas T...
- (98)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
ameliapeelia
Literary Devices Display
Intended to be printed and laminated for a wall display on literary devices. Uses examples from a lot of modern films (lots of Harry Potter!) to ma...
- (71)
- $5.63
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
ntroon
Bible Stories told in verse
Varied bible stories told in verse. Good for use in collective worship, assemblies, children retelling, RE lessons, etc.
- (1)
- FREE
xxnats1989xx
PSHE: New You Revolution
Lesson focused on students making realistic and manageable New Year's 'Resolutions'.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Krazikas
Easter Quiz and Fascinating and Fun Easter Facts Presentation - Two Resources for the Price of 1!
Special SpringSavings Offer - Reduced in price from £5 to £3 as part of a group promotion. This resource contains a 100-question PowerPoint quiz an...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
William Shakespeare - 75 Slide Lesson / Assembly Presentation - Ideal for Shakespeare Week
This resource is a fully editable, colourful, informative and interesting 75-slide assembly / lesson PowerPoint on the life and work of William Sha...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
Book Quiz - 100 Questions- Ideal For English End of Term Quiz
This resource is a highly-visual, fully-editable and interactive, 100 question PowerPoint quiz on books, poems and authors. It is an ideal resource...
- (0)
- $4.23