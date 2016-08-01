This fun game works on teaching the test taking skills of answering true and false questions. Students with special needs often need direct teaching on common test taking skills and need to learn through practicing multiple examples. This hands-on seasonal activity is a fun way to work on this skill!

I use this with my students with autism to teach true and false discrimination!

This game contains 54 playing cards and a label/direction card!

Free

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

