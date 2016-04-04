Turbulent 60s: Watergate



EVENTS THAT CHANGED AMERICA:

WATERGATE FORCES NIXON FROM OFFICE





HOW DID CONGRESS AND THE SUPREME COURT BALANCE THE ROLE OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH DURING THE WATERGATE CRISIS?





Background: One of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate has become synonymous with corruption and abuse of power. It began when President Nixon’s reelection committee tried to record the conversation of political opponents, led to a string of cover-ups at the highest levels of the US government, and ultimately forces Nixon from office. Nixon’s role in the cover-up shocked the nation.

The public might never have learned of the President’s actions without the investigative reporting of journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post, who broke the story in a series of articles/. Their revelations, and those of other reporters, may have left the American people’s faith in government shaken, but the aftermath reinforced the public’s trust in the constitutional system



WHY IT MATTERS:

While Watergate damaged the public’s trust of government officials, the US government’s systems of checks and balances withstood the crisis. Lawmakers passed laws to prevent similar abuses from happening. Tre role of the press in bringing the scandal to light reminded the public of the importance of a free press in a democratic society

