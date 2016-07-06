Space Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page also has different space clipart decorating it.
They are written vertically.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Photo under ￼Creative Commons License.
By NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
￼found on this Flickr page - https://www.flickr.com/photos/gsfc/4799496342/
Clip Art
• Shore Side Studio – Space Aliens - http://shoresidestudio.com/
• Graphics by Messare Clips & Design @ http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Messare-Clips-And- Design
• Clipart created by Sara Kerr - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Planet-and-Space-Clip-Art-755183
• Design Queen - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-Clipart-Free-1260153
• Winchester Lambourne - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Winchester-Lambourne
• Miss. Chris’s Peech Room - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-GirlSpace-Boy-CLIPART-and-then-some-1738699
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
