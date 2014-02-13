UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Richard Horton asks if health will be a UN sustainable development goal.

Richard (@richardhorton1) is the editor-in-chief of The Lancet, a United Kingdom-based medical journal.

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

