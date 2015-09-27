This PowerPoint shows children how to corretly use speech within their writing and helps to show the main ways of using speech, including split speech.

Based on Harry Potter.

Also has a quickfire quiz.

Lesson time max 1 hour, Minimum 30 minutes.

Very useful Years 3-6 onwards

$1.41

Buy nowSave for later
  • Dialogue-PPT.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 27, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Whole lesson

pptx, 3 MB

Dialogue-PPT

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades