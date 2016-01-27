Valentine’s Day is February 14th. The symbol of the holiday is a heart. What do you know about the human heart and the Valentine’s Day holiday? Grab a red pencil and use this web quest to find out some very interesting facts about the human heart and the holiday of Valentine’s Day!
There are 9 web questions, a 20 All things Red Activity, lots of fun facts and 9 extension activities.
August 2016: Updated this resource, changed the font, corrected a couple of typos, used black ink and changed one of the facts. The belief that the heart stopped when you sneeze is a myth. In fact, scientists say the heart continues to beat but it does slow down its pumping during a sneeze. Download the most recent version.
