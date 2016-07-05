Valentine's Day Common Core Math Puzzles for the first grade.
Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Valentine's Day theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 1st grade.
Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (subtraction and addition - 1.OA.6)
Bubble Math - Compare the numbers and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (1.NBT.3)
Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (subtraction, 1.OA.6)
Math Find and Draw Puzzles - Draw different items depending on the answers to the math problems. (subtraction, 1.OA.6)
Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition and subtraction of 2 digit numbers, 1.OA.6).
Check out Valentine's Day Bundle - Kindergarten Endless which includes this booklet and 9 others and comes with a 25% discount.
Answer key included.
All graphics are originals and designed by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 32
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
