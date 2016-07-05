Valentine's Day Common Core Math Puzzles for the first grade.



Are your students bored of doing the same old math problems? Try this book that has unique types of math puzzles with a Valentine's Day theme. All puzzles are Common Core Aligned for the 1st grade.



Math Stories - Math Stories combine reading and mathematics in a fun and silly way! Until you solve the math problems, you'll never know how the story goes. (subtraction and addition - 1.OA.6)



Bubble Math - Compare the numbers and discover a picture hidden in the bubbles. (1.NBT.3)



Picture Math - Draw a picture using equal parts of your imagination and math. (subtraction, 1.OA.6)



Math Find and Draw Puzzles - Draw different items depending on the answers to the math problems. (subtraction, 1.OA.6)



Math Number Search - Solve some addition and subtraction problems, then search for them in a grid full of numbers (addition and subtraction of 2 digit numbers, 1.OA.6).



Answer key included.



All graphics are originals and designed by myself.



