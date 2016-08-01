These simple color by number worksheets require students to utilize problem solving and following directions skills! Students must use the hints provided to determine the correct color to to use for each part of the picture. These are perfect for homework or independent work time! I use these with my students with autism to improve comprehension skills and and problem solving abilities!

There are 5 worksheets included!

