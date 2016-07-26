This 14-page vocabulary package includes 20 Valentine Verb Word Wall cards, teacher's guide and ideas.



Words included in this packet are:

adored, admired, beloved, charmed, cherished, devoted, embraced, enamored, flirted, gifted, greeted, hugged, infatuated, kissed, liked, loved, romanced, smitten, wooed, and yearned.



Vocabulary games and activities included in this set:

Word Wall

Bean Bag Toss

Slap It!

Chant the Wall



This is a great Valentine vocabulary graphic organizer to use with your students. Just copy onto colored paper and cut and you have your Valentine Verb word wall ready to go!



A vocabulary word wall is an organized group of large print words posted on a bulletin board or wall in your classroom. Word walls draw attention to the words you are teaching and are used in whole class or small group activities.



Word walls provide a systematic visual vocabulary organizer that aides children in seeing and remembering connections between words and the characteristics that help them form categories and schemas to remember how to use them.



Lori Wolfe