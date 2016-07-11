Variation in Cell Structure Lab Activity : This Variation in Cell Structure Lab is part of my Cell unit and covers basic differences between plant and animal cells. Students will examine the following in this lab:



• Cells of a tomato – both the pulp and skin

• Cells of a potato

• Human cheek cells

• A summary of the functions of selected parts of animal and plant cells



• A summary of the functions of selected parts of animal and plant cells

This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the Variation in Cell Structure Lab, answer key, general guidelines/materials list, and some sample pictures of the cells to project for your class.



The Teacher Team