Variation in Cell Structure Lab Activity : This Variation in Cell Structure Lab is part of my Cell unit and covers basic differences between plant and animal cells. Students will examine the following in this lab:
• Cells of a tomato – both the pulp and skin
• Cells of a potato
• Human cheek cells
• A summary of the functions of selected parts of animal and plant cells
This lab is very flexible as it will work for any level student from English Learner - EL - to more advanced students. This product includes the Variation in Cell Structure Lab, answer key, general guidelines/materials list, and some sample pictures of the cells to project for your class. This lab usually lasts for 1 ½ to 2 days depending on the level of your students. For any teacher looking for “hands on” enrichment activities that will fully engage the student, this product is for you. If you like this product please check back soon as we will be posting more in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns about any part of one of our products please let us know and we will be happy to work with you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
