Verb Tenses 10 Mark PowerPoint Quiz

* Please note that this is not a PowerPoint that teaches verb tenses, it is a 10 question quiz :)

Ten question slides. Children must read each sentence and identify the correct verb tense (multiple choice). You click, and they write their answers on their whiteboards or a piece of paper. Ten answer slides are provided for easy checking and discussion. This is a great review or assessment tool.

Includes:
10 question slides
10 answer slides

Created by Lindy du Plessis (store: Lindy loves to teach).

