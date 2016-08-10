Verb Tenses: These task cards are a great way for students to have fun while they improve their ability to identify verbs and their tense within sentences.



This activity has students reading various sentences to each other, 26 in total, and then asked to identify the verb and its tense (past, present, or future). About half of the questions are multiple choice (MC) and the other half are open ended questions. An answer sheet and an answer key are also included.