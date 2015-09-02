VERBS, VERBS, VERBS! Practice Verbs with this present progressive verb adapted book,
This is an adapted work to practice using the pronouns he/ she and present progressive verbs. Also works on beginning writing skills and sentences structure. The book has 11 adaptable pages. The student will match the corresponding pictures to the sentence strip, creating pronoun + is + verb + ing sentences with ease. (Ex: He is jumping.)
After students finish writing the book I like to have them practice copying down the sentences they have made.
pronoun + is + verb + ing sentences with ease. (Ex: She is marching.)
[ P R O D U C T • I N C L U D E S ]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11 page adapted book
2 options for picture pieces- pieces for each page, or a sentence strip.
writing worksheet- to copy down the sentences they created.
Uses the verbs: waving, walking, sitting, singing, running, riding, kicking, jumping, skipping, lying down, and eating.
Great for Independent Work Station
[S E T U P • I N S T R U C T I O N S • I N C L U D E D]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Description of Setup included
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[ R E C O M M E N D A T I O N S ]
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
• I recommend printing on 110lb card stock and heat laminating with a 3 or 5 mil laminate sheets.
When cutting out the alphabet pieces if you use a dab of glue on the back, your letter tiles will not slip while going through the laminator.
