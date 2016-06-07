Vocabulary and Text Development

Use “A Week of Wordy Wisdom” to create a ‘focus topic’ daily to help grow your students.



The week is made up of:

Motivational Monday – Discuss the quote or phrase with students to give them something to think about and apply to their everyday living and how they deal with other people around them.



Proverb for Tuesday – Slowly introduce students to proverbs by focusing on regular ones once a week.



Word for Wednesday – This might not be a new word for some students but encourage the use and spelling and ability to read the word by the following week. There are six words included, ranging in abilitly from Kindergarten to Fifth grade... The Kindergarten words are Sight words from the Dolch Pre Primer list to offer reinforcement.



Think-about-it Thursday – This is a fun fact for students to share with those around them.



Funny Friday – End the week with a joke.



