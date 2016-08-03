Volcanoes:
This PowerPoint on Volcanoes can be used for any Late Elementary (If modified), Middle, or Early High School science class/grade. The purpose of this PowerPoint is to summarize key facts and information about the different types of volcanoes and lava.
On average this presentation on Volcanoes should run approximately 45 to 2 hours of class time (depending on the amount of note-taking, discussions and questions) and is meant to either introduce or reinforce concepts.
The PowerPoint first introduces what Volcanoes are, the different types of eruptions, lava, pyroclastic flows, and the different types of volcanoes. There are 28 slides (excluding the title slide) on this PowerPoint which contain the following titles:
What is Inside a Volcano?
Types of Volcanic Eruptions (non-explosive)
Types of Volcanic Eruptions (explosive)
The Types of Magma is Important (Water and Magma)
The Types of Magma is Important (Silica and Magma) - 2 Slides
What Erupts from a Volcano?
Whats the Difference Between Magma & Lava?
Viscosity of Lava
Types of Lava
Aa
Pahoehoe
Pillow Lava
Blocky Lava
Types of Pyroclastic Material
Volcanic Blocks
Volcanic Bombs
Lapilli
Volcanic Ash
Types of Volcanoes
Shield Volcanoes
Cinder Cone Volcanoes
Composite Volcanoes
Other Volcanic Features
Craters
Calderas
Lava Plateaus
Volcanic Lightning
