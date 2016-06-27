Students use craft materials to create a wampum bracelet and calculate its value. Wampum was a form of currency, composed of shells or other natural materials, used by certain Native American tribes and European settlers for trading purposes.
Materials needed:
Multi-colored craft beads.
Materials for stringing the beads such as thread, filament fishing line, or craft wire.
Students follow the instructions on the wampum Calc Sheet to create a bracelet and assign a monetary value to it. Students then use the bracelet to simulate the purchase of items from an early American shopping list.

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Wampum-Calc-Sheet.doc
  • Shopping-List.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

doc, 37 KB

Wampum-Calc-Sheet

Project/Activity

pdf, 397 KB

Shopping-List

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades