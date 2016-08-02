These War Games Worksheets provide teachers with a comprehensive set of questions, all in movie order, covering the 1983 movie War Games starring Matthew Broderick and Ally Sheedy.





WAR GAMES MOVIE WORKSHEETS HELP STUDENTS SEE THE COLD WAR FROM A TEEN PERSPECTIVE!



This movie is great for U.S. History classes because it captures the mood of the nation in the early 1980s. Fear of nuclear war was rampant -- so much so that there was a nuclear freeze / unilateral disarmament movement gaining ground. Even though the movie plot is fiction, it is useful because it is a genuine product of the fears in play at that time.



It also depicts the beginnings of the computer-based technological culture that we live in today and weaves in 1980s cultural strands about computer hacking and video gaming, both trends which have continued to this day but which began in force in the early 1980s.



I usually show this movie to my classes after state testing has been completed and we have time for things that are still historical, but are also very fun. Students love this movie and watch it with rapt attention.



With this question set, you can give them something to do during the movie or you can assess them afterwards as a closing assessment.



To give teacher maximum options, the question sets are provided both in movie order and in scrambled order. Teachers that like to have their students use worksheets during a movie to follow along will probably like the former. The latter might be best for teachers that want to have students review concepts after the movie -- or a specific section of it -- has been viewed in its entirety.



A Lesson Plan That Can Last At Least Three Days



The question set is split into three sections which more-or-less coordinate with showing the movie over three class periods. This lets teachers stop and "debrief" movie/history elements with their classes before moving on.



How These War Games Worksheets Offer Maximum Flexibility



Because teachers have different needs when it comes to materials, several different formats are provided:



---Examview .tst

so you can print tests out or use them with CPS/Examview electronic testing systems

---Examview .bnk

so you can combine the various question banks in any way you please to make your own tests (For example, combine all files to make a master test for the whole movie).

---rtf

Microsoft Word and other word processors can open these files. The rtf files are perfect for making worksheets or adding other enhancements to the files.



There are 78 Questions in all -- 39 True/False Questions and 39 Multiple Choice Questions!