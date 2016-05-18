Waves: This waves word search allows students to actually see the concept behind the words they are attempting to find! The solution to the puzzle is included.
Waves Word Search Vocabulary Terms:
♦ Amplitude
♦ Crest
♦ Diffraction
♦ Doppler Effect
♦ High Pitch
♦ Interference
♦ Longitudinal Wave
♦ Low Pitch
♦ Mechanical Wave
♦ Medium
♦ Refraction
♦ Sonic Boom
♦ Surface Wave
♦ Trough
♦ Vibration
♦ Wavelength
About this resource
Info
Created: May 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
