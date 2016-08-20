We-All-Fall-Down-Word-Searches-Plus

These word searches could be used to introduce the novel, We All Fall Down, by Eric Walters or as a culminating activity.

There are 3 word searches that contain vocabulary words from chapters 1-5, chapters 6-10 and chapters 11-15. Answer sheets are included.

After completing the word searches, students could extend their vocabulary learning by using some of the words in sentences, on the sheet provided.

A Word Sort Sheet is also provided. Students will have the opportunity to review the parts of speech by placing the words from the word searches in the correct parts of speech categories.



