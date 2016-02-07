Whales PPT:
Interesting and fun facts all about whales. Learn about whales in this nonfiction resource for teachers, students, and parents! Challenge the kids with some higher level thinking activities designed to hone problem solving skills.
This informative and dynamic PowerPoint presentation illustrates and explains the whales'...
- 2 groupings - toothed whales and baleen whales
- Cetacean family
- Appearance
- Habitats
- Diet and Eating Habits
- Communication
- Sizes
- Dangers and Threats
- Life Cycle
- Social Life
- Various Species
- A few fun facts
- Much More
- The presentation begins with a riddle and ends with a few higher level thinking activities.
Please feel free to email me directly at r_nyg@yahoo.com if you need any assistance.
This was created by Ryan Nygren.
Photo credits are found at the end of the presentation.
The cover photo's attribution link can be found by Aconcagua here - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Whale_tail_near_Juneau,_Alaska.jpg
Created: Feb 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
