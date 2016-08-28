Free
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 19 times
There is an old saying in my home country that goes: "Crazier than a goat", way too funny, but after reading "Goats Are Great" by Alyse Sweeney from Reading A-Z we learned that goats are way far from crazy!!! I could have not imagined that these animals were so sweet and curious, and I bet my students did not think so either!
It is a very interesting reading about pros and cons of goats as pets, a perfect suitable text for a fact or opinion lesson. I also created a cut and paste sorting activity to go along with the book, but it can be used with or without a book about goats. This freebie includes both English and Spanish versions.
Free
Downloaded 16 times
Viewed 19 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Presidents' Day Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Día de los presidentes Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Spanish Phonics Book Set #27: Silabas cerradas
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Dr. Seuss I Can Read With My Eyes Shut! 4-5 Day Lesson Plan and Activities
- (0)
- $2.82
Journey, Quest, and Return by Aaron Becker 3 Week Lesson Plan Bundle
- (0)
- $4.93
Return by Aaron Becker 4-5 Day Lesson Planner
- (0)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Dr. Seuss I Can Read With My Eyes Shut! 4-5 Day Lesson Plan and Activities
- (0)
- $2.82
My Name Is Yoon by Helen Recorvits 3-4 Day Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $2.82
Oliver Button is a Sissy by Tomie dePaola 4-5 Day Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $2.82