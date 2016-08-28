There is an old saying in my home country that goes: "Crazier than a goat", way too funny, but after reading "Goats Are Great" by Alyse Sweeney from Reading A-Z we learned that goats are way far from crazy!!! I could have not imagined that these animals were so sweet and curious, and I bet my students did not think so either!



It is a very interesting reading about pros and cons of goats as pets, a perfect suitable text for a fact or opinion lesson. I also created a cut and paste sorting activity to go along with the book, but it can be used with or without a book about goats. This freebie includes both English and Spanish versions.