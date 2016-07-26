Why, What, How! Story Graphic Reading Organizer
This effective one page reading graphic organizer can be used for Guided Reading or a book/unit study.
This printable reading black line helps students focus on before, during, and after reading activities to engage students and deepen reading comprehension and vocabulary.
This 1-page printable guides students through the why, what, and how of a story, building reading comprehension. A great printable to excite and interest your students in any great story!
Happy Teaching!
Lori Wolfe
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
