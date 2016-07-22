Wild West Careers: Pony Express Riders, the Telegraph and Buffalo Bills’ Wild West Show.
This product contains 8 one-page reading passages covering The Pony Express, the Telegraph and Transcontinental Lines, Former Pony Express Rider- Buffalo Bill Cody, the Wild West Show, Annie Oakley and more.
Imagine living thousands of miles away from your family with no easy way of communicating. Suppose there are no phones, no internet and no regular mail delivery. News of important events might take weeks or months to reach your loved ones. This is what life was like for people living apart from their families in the 1800s. The Pony Express and the Telegraph were two attempts to deal with the communication dilemma. Showman Buffalo Bill Cody started out as a pony express rider and his career is examined in this lesson plan as well.
Reading Passages*
8 one-page reading passages covering the following topics:
• The 1800s: Life in the West
• The Pony Express
• The Telegraph is Here!
• The Telegraph Lines
• Buffalo Bill Cody
• Buffalo Bill and his Wild West Show
• Annie Oakley
• Little Sure Shot
Activities:
This product includes the following classroom activities:
Create a Pony Express Rider Ad
Complete Job Application
Be A Translator! – Morse Code Activities
Take the Pony Express Oath!
Pony Express Relay Race
Worksheet
Create a Stamp!
Pony Express Review Game – Bingo Words and Clues
Pony Express Activity Suggestions
Examine the Pony Express Route
Coloring Pages
This is one lesson in a series of “Wild, Wild West Careers Lesson Plans.” Each of the Wild, Wild West Careers lesson plans covers the career and information about the time period as it relates to the career. The series covers the United States during the 1800s, including events that contributed to Western Expansion. Each lesson can also be used individually.

About this resource
Info
