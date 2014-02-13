UCL Global Health

In this video from University College London Audrey Prost discusses whether women's groups are good for your health.

Audrey&'s research focuses on testing community-based interventions to improve maternal and child health and nutrition in eastern India.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 13, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades