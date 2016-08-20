This package offers your students a creative way to summarize what they have learned while reading the novel, "Wonder", a children's novel by R.J. Pallacio's. A novel about a boy that deals with an agonizing journey from the safe solitude of home schooling to the difficulties of public school, because of his differences.



The students will have the opportunity to revisit 2 of the novel's themes as well as write about the setting and the plot.

Also included are 3 vocabulary match activities (answers included) to use after each part of the book. Vocabulary Match 1 for part 1, and so on.

All activities could be used as a quick assessment tool.



Total Pages 11