A great way to introduce or conclude the novel, WONDER,
by R. J. Palacio. A novel about a boy that deals with an agonizing journey from the safe solitude of home schooling to the difficulties of public school, because of his differences.

Students will be able to review 80 vocabulary words using the 2 word searches (answers included).
Students will also get the opportunity to sort the vocabulary words in the proper parts of speech boxes, as well as write sentences using the vocabulary words found in the word searches.

Total Pages 7

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Wonder-Word-Search-Parts-1-8-answers-sentences.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 20, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 4 MB

Wonder-Word-Search-Parts-1-8-answers-sentences

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades