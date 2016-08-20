A great way to introduce or conclude the novel, WONDER,
by R. J. Palacio. A novel about a boy that deals with an agonizing journey from the safe solitude of home schooling to the difficulties of public school, because of his differences.
Students will be able to review 80 vocabulary words using the 2 word searches (answers included).
Students will also get the opportunity to sort the vocabulary words in the proper parts of speech boxes, as well as write sentences using the vocabulary words found in the word searches.
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
