This is a great resource to use either whole group, small group, independent practice, or assessment. This is a versatile resource; either add a word problem into the blank box at the top, or allow students to create their own word problems. I currently use it in a blank method for my Gifted students to create their own story problems.



The design for this flow map is to help students identify the key parts of a word problem. Most students tend to rush through, only looking for numbers and trying to solve an equation without really knowing the full extent of the problem.



This flow map requires students to "Explain Your Brain" and work through a word problem in 6 steps. I had great feedback from my students, stating that this resource really helped them to slow down and word through a problem step by step! A great visual tool as well to assist your more visual learners.



This packet includes a blank worksheet (either add your own word problem, or let students create their own) and a sample of how I used the worksheet.