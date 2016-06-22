I am always looking for engaging ways for my kiddos to practice Spelling words, Word Work skills, and Vocabulary words. The pack provides just that! No matter if you just need it for one or all; your students will love the activities. There are over 20 pages to practice with. In my classroom, I make copies of a few of the sheets each week and put them in my Word Work station for Daily 5. I also include one in my weekly homework packet.
Included are:
Create a Code
Words without Vowels
Vowels in Color
Rainbow Words
Rainbow Letters
Pyramid Words
Four Times (Vertical)
Four Times (Horizontal)
Three Ways (Vertical)
Three Ways (Horizontal)
Spelly Jelly
What My Word Worth? (Nickel and Penny)
What My Word Worth? (Nickel and Dime)
What My Word Worth? (Dime and Quarter)
Switch it Up
Dial-A-Word
Fancy Font
Magazine Mix Up
Silly Sentences
Hidden Words
Back it Up
Tap it Out
Clap it Out
Bubble it!
Funny Faces

