I am always looking for engaging ways for my kiddos to practice Spelling words, Word Work skills, and Vocabulary words. The pack provides just that! No matter if you just need it for one or all; your students will love the activities. There are over 20 pages to practice with. In my classroom, I make copies of a few of the sheets each week and put them in my Word Work station for Daily 5. I also include one in my weekly homework packet.

Included are:

Create a Code

Words without Vowels

Vowels in Color

Rainbow Words

Rainbow Letters

Pyramid Words

Four Times (Vertical)

Four Times (Horizontal)

Three Ways (Vertical)

Three Ways (Horizontal)

Spelly Jelly

What My Word Worth? (Nickel and Penny)

What My Word Worth? (Nickel and Dime)

What My Word Worth? (Dime and Quarter)

Switch it Up

Dial-A-Word

Fancy Font

Magazine Mix Up

Silly Sentences

Hidden Words

Back it Up

Tap it Out

Clap it Out

Bubble it!

Funny Faces



Thanks for stopping by! Don't forget to follow me to see when new products are posted. :)