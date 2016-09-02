"I helped dad wa__ the car __is week."
Practice ch, sh, th, wh, ck
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
abcteach
Thanksgiving Activity Packet (Math & Literacy)
This 10 page activity packet includes Thanksgiving reading, writing and math activities for younger primary students. Writing - I am thankful for.....
- (1)
- $3.00
abcteach
St. Patrick's Day Color & Solve (4 worksheets in 1)
A St.Patrick's Day themed Color & Solve Worksheet packet. Includes 4 different, progressive color and solve worksheets. Students will use the g...
- (0)
- $3.00
abcteach
Valentine's Day: Word Puzzles Packet
Four fun word puzzles with a Valentine's Day theme: Word Maze, Mystery Picture, Cryptogram, and Brain Teasers. Great for Valentine's Day vocabulary...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
smidgealot
Plurals for SEN, Early Years, Primary, Preschoolers
Differentiated worksheets for SEN, Early Years, Primary, Preschoolers. Set of 9 worksheets. 3 for lower abilities- identifying and ordering photos ...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE SALE
AMPickin
8 Symbol Grids - Alphabet, High Frequency Words, Numbers, Colours - SEN and Lower Ability
8 symbol grids are included in this bundle: The first 100 high frequency words. Basic numbers up to 20, then in 10s up to 100, then 1000. Basic ove...
- 4 Resources
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
Krazikas
PowerPoint Lesson and Set of 12 Worksheets - The silent 'k' and silent 'g' - 'kn' and 'gn' words
This resource contains 1. A colourful and fully editable 45 slide PowerPoint about the silent letters 'k' and 'g' when followed by 'n'. 2. An acco...
- (1)
- $5.62
Updated resources
Ro_Milli0110
Phonics: Differentiated Onset and Rime, CVC Cut and Paste Activity Sheets - EYFS/Year 1/Pre-K/K
Very useful addition to your phonics resources to reinforce spelling and writing of CVC words and reading simple sentences. Aimed at: EYFS/Year 1 A...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
PowerPoint Lesson and Set of 12 Worksheets - The silent 'k' and silent 'g' - 'kn' and 'gn' words
This resource contains 1. A colourful and fully editable 45 slide PowerPoint about the silent letters 'k' and 'g' when followed by 'n'. 2. An acco...
- (1)
- $5.62
smidgealot
Plurals for SEN, Early Years, Primary, Preschoolers
Differentiated worksheets for SEN, Early Years, Primary, Preschoolers. Set of 9 worksheets. 3 for lower abilities- identifying and ordering photos ...
- (0)
- $2.82